ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at the Robinson Mall on Wednesday night.

The call for the fire came in at 9:30 p.m., Allegheny County Dispatchers confirm.

A photo shows flames on the roof of the mall, near one of the entrances.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

