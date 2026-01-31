Fire at Ruthie’s Diner determined to be accidental

LIGONIER, Pa. — A fire at a Westmoreland County diner has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters responded to Ruthie’s Diner on Lincoln Highway in Ligonier after 8 p.m. on Jan. 20, arriving to find smoke and flames shooting from the building.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, the fire started in the kitchen “at or about” a cooking appliance.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused the fire, but have determined that it was accidental in nature.

