Fire at Ruthie’s Diner determined to be accidental

By WPXI.com News Staff
Flames rip through diner in Ligonier Township Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to Ruthie’s Diner and 1850 Lincoln Highway at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

LIGONIER, Pa. — A fire at a Westmoreland County diner has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters responded to Ruthie’s Diner on Lincoln Highway in Ligonier after 8 p.m. on Jan. 20, arriving to find smoke and flames shooting from the building.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, the fire started in the kitchen “at or about” a cooking appliance.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused the fire, but have determined that it was accidental in nature.

Most Read