Fire starts in garage, spreads to home in Beaver County

CONWAY BOROUGH, Pa. — A fire that started in a garage spread to a home in Beaver County early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene in the 1300 block of Foote Street in Conway around 2:30 a.m.

Conway Fire Captain Bill Giska said the fire marshal is investigating, but the fire is not being considered suspicious.

No one was injured, but a cat that lives in the home is still missing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group