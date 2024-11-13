Local

Fire tears through abandoned house in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A fire tore through an abandoned house in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Madiera Street at around 4:30 a.m.

Police at the scene told Channel 11 that the house was reported to be abandoned.

Allegheny County dispatchers said no injuries were reported.

