Fire tears through abandoned house in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — A fire tore through an abandoned house in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Madiera Street at around 4:30 a.m.

Police at the scene told Channel 11 that the house was reported to be abandoned.

Allegheny County dispatchers said no injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group