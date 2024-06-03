Local

2 people killed in Penn Hills bar shooting identified; 7 others hurt expected to survive

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar Caution tape surrounds a Penn Hills bar while police investigate a deadly shooting.

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The two people killed during a shooting inside a Penn Hills bar early Sunday morning have been identified.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the people killed as Nathaniel Smiley Jr., 44, of Pittsburgh, and Stephanie Stuart, 28, of McKeesport.

>>> 2 people killed, 7 people hurt in Penn Hills shooting, police say

The Allegheny County Police Department also issued an update on the seven people hurt during the shooting inside Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar on Laketon Road.

PHOTOS: Police investigate Penn Hills shooting that killed 2 people, hurt several more

Police say five of the victims have been released from the hospital. A man and woman remain hospitalized but are expected to survive.

Police say an argument broke out between people inside the bar, then at least two people fired guns just before 3 a.m.

Detectives say they’ve learned the business was operating without a liquor license. Investigators will consult with the District Attorney’s office to determine if any further action is necessary.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

