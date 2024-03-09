Firefighter hurt while responding to Greene County fire

DUNKARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A firefighter was hurt while battling a fire in Greene County early Saturday morning.
A fire broke out in a mobile home along Strosnider Road in Dunkard Township after 4 a.m.
It’s unclear how badly the firefighter is hurt or how much damage the mobile home sustained.
This is a developing story that Channel 11 will update as we learn more.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group