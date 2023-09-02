Local

Firefighter injured while battling house fire in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Scott Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Blue Jay Drive at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Channel 11 saw a firefighter on a stretcher being taken into an ambulance.

Medics said the firefighter was hurt when part of the roof fell on top of him. He is expected to be okay.

The fire is currently at two alarms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

