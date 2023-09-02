Firefighter injured while battling house fire in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Scott Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Blue Jay Drive at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Channel 11 saw a firefighter on a stretcher being taken into an ambulance.

HAPPENING NOW: Firefighters are working to put out a house fire on Blue Jay Dr in Scott Twp. We saw at least 1 firefighter being taken into an ambulance. Working to find out more. ⁦@WPXI⁩ pic.twitter.com/s20QaouHEj — Antoinette DelBel (@AnnieDelBel) September 2, 2023

Medics said the firefighter was hurt when part of the roof fell on top of him. He is expected to be okay.

The fire is currently at two alarms.

Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

