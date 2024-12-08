Firefighters battle flames at hoarded house in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Firefighters battled flames at a hoarded hose in McKeesport.

The City of McKeesport Bureau of Fire said they were called to Auberle Street at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Fire and smoke were visible from the outside of the two-story house when they arrived.

Firefighters could not enter the house because the “integrity of the floor was questionable.”

Crews ran into some difficulty when they tried to use a hydrant but learned it was bad. They used water from one of their trucks until they were able to find a working hydrant.

No injuries were reported at the house.

Cleanup at the scene started about two hours after crews arrived.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshall is working to learn what caused the fire.

