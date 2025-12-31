Pets unaccounted for after house fire in East Huntingdon, one person treated at scene

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews are battling a fully engulfed house fire in East Huntingdon Wednesday morning.

According to Westmoreland County 911, a call for a reported structure fire came in around 7 a.m. for the 5100 block of Mount Pleasant Road.

Officials on scene say that two people lived in the home and one person was treated at the scene by EMS.

Firefighters battle house fire in East Huntingdon (WPXI)

We are told that there were animals in the home, so far they have not been found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group