SOUTH PARK TWP., Pa. — Multiple fire companies battled a structure fire in South Park Township Saturday.

According to the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to Hilldale Drive for a reported house fire.

Firefighters found a fire in the garage of the home and knocked the fire out quickly.

Firefighters battle structure fire in South Park Twp (Broughton Vol. Fire Department)

Crews worked on hot spots after the initial fire was taken out.

No one was injured during this fire.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal Office is investigating what caused this fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group