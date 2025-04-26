Firefighters evacuated while fighting 4-alarm commerical building fire in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a large commercial building in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that police, fire and medics were called to a building on 51st Street just after 10 a.m.

Our crew on scene saw heavy smoke billowing from the roof of the structure.

At one point, all firefighters were evacuated from the building.

The dispatcher says there are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

