Firefighters respond to house fire in Washington County

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Washington County on Saturday.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says the fire was in the 900 block of Conrad Avenue in Charleroi.

The fire was first reported at 3:54 p.m.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw what looked like burn damage to part of the home’s side and roof.

No injuries were reported, the supervisor says.

