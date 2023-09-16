Man hit by truck tractor at construction zone in South Fayette Township

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was hit by a truck tractor at a construction zone in South Fayette Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the accident happened on Saturday at around 12:58 p.m. on Stonegate Drive.

Police say the man was loading a flatbed trailer when the truck tractor backed into him. He has been taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

A Columbia Gas spokesperson said a gas line was also damaged. The driver of the truck was from a third party and did not work for Columbia Gas.

Crews turned off the gas leading to the damaged line, making the area safe. They will make permanent repairs after the police are done investigating.

Channel 11 has contacted the South Fayette Township Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

