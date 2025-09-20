Firefighters reunited with girl they rescued, honored at local football game

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters who saved a girl’s life after a fire tore through her home in Westmoreland County were honored on Friday.

The fire broke out on Timber Ridge Court in August.

The girl was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after firefighters carried her through a second-story window.

Five firefighters were honored at the Penn Trafford High School football game for saving her life.

“That day, there were a lot of individuals that played a lot of important roles. And with their dedication, training, and what they do, they were able to save this young girl’s life,” said Harrison City Fire Chief Gene Good.

The young girl saved was able to give the firefighters the lifesaving award.

