First Commonwealth taps regional president to oversee banking model footprint-wide

First Commonwealth Bank has tapped Matt Zuro to a new role overseeing the regional banking model that it implemented last fall.

Zuro, regional president of First Commonwealth’s Northern Ohio Region, has been promoted to executive vice president for regional banking, effective April 1. He joined the bank, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, 17 years ago.

Zuro is charged with leading the growth of deposits, loans and fee-income initiatives across the organization and will be a member of First Commonwealth’s executive leadership team. The bank’s five regional presidents and their retail and commercial business lines will be aligned in Zuro’s area.

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