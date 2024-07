First Lady Jill Biden and Former President Donald Trump are in the area today.

Jill Biden was in Pittsburgh to rally for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Donald Trump is in Butler County to speak to his supporters.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the latest details on the race.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group