Person dies after colliding with docked boat while waterskiing in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A person died after colliding into a docked boat while waterskiing in Washington County on Saturday.

Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco says the person was waterskiing on the Monongahela River near West Brownsville when they collided with a docked boat just after 10 a.m.

The person was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notifications.

The incident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

