Local

Person dies after colliding with docked boat while waterskiing in Washington County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Water lake river generic (Image by NoName_13 from Pixabay)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A person died after colliding into a docked boat while waterskiing in Washington County on Saturday.

Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco says the person was waterskiing on the Monongahela River near West Brownsville when they collided with a docked boat just after 10 a.m.

The person was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notifications.

The incident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Uniontown shooting that killed father was murder-for-hire plot, state police say
  • ‘A public nuisance’: Family of woman killed in mass shooting at Penn Hills bar files lawsuit
  • Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case dismissed, cannot be filed again
  • VIDEO: It’s a busy weekend for politics in the Pittsburgh region. Here's a look at who's coming to town
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read