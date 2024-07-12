Many Strip District business owners concerned over proposed Penn Avenue project

PITTSBURGH — The Strip District is one of the fastest growing areas in the city with new businesses and housing. However, there’s a possible change many local business owners say could do more harm than good.

The Strip District Business Association sent a letter to the mayor’s office sharing their concerns over the proposed Penn Avenue Rightsizing Project. That project would reduce driving lanes on Penn Avenue from two to one between 22nd and 31st streets, adding a bike lane, loading zones and still maintaining parking on both sides. The city said this will improve safety, reduce crashes and be better for pedestrians and cyclists.

However, several business owners think this will cause major problems.

“All our businesses are really nervous and concerned. Most of these businesses have been around for 100 years. They got their life in here and just to make a decision to make it into one lane going into town,” said Jim Coen, Yinzers owner. “It will back it up to the zoo. It needs to be thought out much better and I think it’s being rushed.”

Coen said this will have an economic impact and increase traffic congestion causing major backups, restricted access, logistical challenges, disrupting deliveries and creating frustration for those who live, work, and visit the strip.

“We are scared. A lot of the businesses are really scared. Their whole life is built on this area. A change that’s minimal to them is maximum to us,” said Coen.

To make matters worse, business owners said the city also wants to reduce Liberty Avenue from four lanes to three.

They want the city to reconsider this plan and further consult with the small business community on a more balanced approach to improve safety and mobility.

However, the business association said they have not received a response from the mayor’s office yet.

“It’s very frustrating. This is probably the fastest growing area in the city and they don’t seem to be working with the community and answering our questions,” said Tim Ludqig with Blumengarten Florist.

Channel 11 reached out to the mayor’s office but is still waiting to hear back.

The Strip District Business Association is also doing a survey with more business owners to see their thoughts and concerns and plans to share that with the mayor’s office as well.

