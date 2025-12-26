First Night festivities will impact over 30 PRT bus routes; here’s what you need to know

PITTSBURGH — First Night festivities will impact Pittsburgh Regional Transit Services on New Year’s Eve.
On Friday, PRT said more than 30 bus routes in Downtown Pittsburgh will be detoured on Wednesday.
The first street closures begin at 10 a.m. and will impact Stanwix Street (Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard/Gateway Garage) and Fifth Avenue Extension (Highmark Garage to Fort Duquesne Boulevard). As a result, the following bus routes will be detoured:
- 8-Perrysville
- 13-Bellevue
- 16-Brighton
- 17-Shadeland
- 20-Kennedy
- 21-Coraopolis
- 22-McCoy
- 24-West Park
- 26-Chartiers
- 27-Fairywood
- 29-Robinson
- 31-Bridgeville
- 36-Banksville
- 38-Green Tree
- G3-Moon Flyer
- G31 Bridgeville Flyer
- O1 Ross Flyer
- O5 Thompson Run Flyer
- O12 McKnight Flyer
- 19L-Emsworth Limited
A second round of street closures happens at 4 p.m. It will impact Seventh Street (Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard), Penn Avenue (Ninth Street to Cecil Place) and Eighth Street (Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard). Those closures will cause detours for the following buses:
- 1-Freeport Road
- 2-Mount Royal
- 4-Troy Hill
- 6-Spring Hill
- 7-Spring Garden
- 11-Fineview
- 12-McKnight
- 15-Charles
- 86-Liberty
- 87-Friendship
- 88-Penn
- 91-Butler Street
- P13-Mount Royal Flyer
Click here for a full list of detours.
Those detours will be in place through the remainder of service on Wednesday night.
PRT’s administrative officers and the Downtown Service Center will be closed.
Light-rail services will also be running on a holiday schedule.
Click here for more details on how the holiday schedule impacted light-rail services.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call PRT Customer Service at 412-442-2000. A live chat is also available at www.rideprt.org.
