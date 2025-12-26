First Night festivities will impact over 30 PRT bus routes; here’s what you need to know

PITTSBURGH — First Night festivities will impact Pittsburgh Regional Transit Services on New Year’s Eve.

On Friday, PRT said more than 30 bus routes in Downtown Pittsburgh will be detoured on Wednesday.

The first street closures begin at 10 a.m. and will impact Stanwix Street (Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard/Gateway Garage) and Fifth Avenue Extension (Highmark Garage to Fort Duquesne Boulevard). As a result, the following bus routes will be detoured:

8-Perrysville

13-Bellevue

16-Brighton

17-Shadeland

20-Kennedy

21-Coraopolis

22-McCoy

24-West Park

26-Chartiers

27-Fairywood

29-Robinson

31-Bridgeville

36-Banksville

38-Green Tree

G3-Moon Flyer

G31 Bridgeville Flyer

O1 Ross Flyer

O5 Thompson Run Flyer

O12 McKnight Flyer

19L-Emsworth Limited

A second round of street closures happens at 4 p.m. It will impact Seventh Street (Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard), Penn Avenue (Ninth Street to Cecil Place) and Eighth Street (Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard). Those closures will cause detours for the following buses:

1-Freeport Road

2-Mount Royal

4-Troy Hill

6-Spring Hill

7-Spring Garden

11-Fineview

12-McKnight

15-Charles

86-Liberty

87-Friendship

88-Penn

91-Butler Street

P13-Mount Royal Flyer

Click here for a full list of detours.

Those detours will be in place through the remainder of service on Wednesday night.

PRT’s administrative officers and the Downtown Service Center will be closed.

Light-rail services will also be running on a holiday schedule.

Click here for more details on how the holiday schedule impacted light-rail services.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call PRT Customer Service at 412-442-2000. A live chat is also available at www.rideprt.org.

