First responders hold Touch-a-Truck, Coffee with a Cop events to raise money for youth program

WASHINGTON, Pa. — First responders came together in Washington County to hold a community outreach event that also supports a youth program run by the Pennsylvania State Police.

A free Touch-a-Truck and Coffee With a Cop combination event was held outside Crazy Horse Coffee at the 900 block of Wildflower Circle in Washington.

Proceeds from coffee purchases supported Pennsylvania State Police’s Camp Cadet program.

“Every letter has a different Camp Cadet program throughout the state,” said State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Rocco Gagliardi, “Our Troop B Camp Cadet program is one of the best out there.”

The fundraiser was intended to help keep the program free to interested children ages 12 to 14. State Police hope it offers those children education that will help them develop into nice and responsible adults.

“They get first responder educaiton, they learn about K9s, they get to train with our mounted units, they get to see the helicopters, they get CPR certification, they get to learn how to put out fires, tow trucks - you name it,” said Gagliardi.

The Touch-A-Truck event was added as a twist to the traditional coffee with a cop event. It allowed families to see fully equipped fire trucks, the inside of an ambulance, how tow trucks operate and police cars.

Community organizations brought out other features, including am 80-foot rubber duck and some military vehicles.

“This is just a great partnership showcase,” Gagliardi added.

Click here to learn more about Troop B’s Camp Cadet program.

