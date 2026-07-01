OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Local first responders came to the rescue of several ducklings who were trapped in a storm grate.

Ohio Township Police said they worked with the Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Company to free the animals.

After responding to a vehicle fire, residents reported seeing a mother duck panicking after her ducklings fell down a storm grate.

The police department said the babies were safely reunited with the mother.

First responders rescue ducklings who were trapped in storm grate Local first responders came to the rescue of several ducklings who were trapped in a storm grate. (Ohio Township Police Department/Ohio Township Police Department)

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