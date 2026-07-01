PITTSBURGH — A rare and dangerous stretch of hot weather continues through Friday.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued in anticipation of heat indices topping 100 degrees combined with warm, muggy overnight conditions, which will limit overall cooling. Extreme Heat Warnings for our area are rare and only four have been issued since 2011 in Allegheny County.

Storm chances increase as we head into the weekend with scattered showers and storms expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The exact timing and location for storms is still coming into focus so stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as you make your Fourth of July plans.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group