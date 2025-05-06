Duquesne school bus involved in crash with students on board, no serious injuries reported

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A Duquesne school bus was involved in a crash while kids were on board on Tuesday afternoon.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 the crash happened on the 800 block of Duquesne Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m.

In a letter to families, Duquesne City School District Superintendent Dr. Sue Mariani says the bus crashed into another vehicle, and all students are accounted for.

Mariani says none of the students on the bus were seriously hurt, but two were evaluated by medics on scene.

A 911 dispatcher said one person was taken to an area hospital from the crash. Their condition was not immediately known.

Mariani says the district is cooperating with police investigating the crash.

“Safe transportation is a top priority for this district, and we will continue to make every effort to keep our students safe going to and from school,” she said.

