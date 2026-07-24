Man pleads no contest in Indiana Borough crash that killed couple crossing the street

INDIANA, Pa. — A man has pleaded no co contest in a crash that killed a couple who were crossing the street in Indiana.

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Martin Dean Harvey, 66, of Connellsville, entered a plea of no contest to counts of careless driving, unintentionally causing the death of another, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced Friday.

The crash happened March 11, 2025, at the intersection of Ninth and Philadelphia streets around 9:18 a.m.

The two victims were in the Philadelphia Street crosswalk, heading toward the Indiana County Courthouse, when a 2015 utility truck heading south on North Ninth Street turned left in front of opposing traffic and struck them, Manzi says.

Pedestrian signals for Philadelphia Street were reportedly lit up at the time, and the traffic signal for Ninth Street was a steady green.

Passersby and police began CPR. Both victims were taken to the hospital but later died.

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According to Manzi, the investigation found that Harvey tried to turn in front of traffic without the right of way, was looking at the cross traffic instead of the road in front of him and struck and killed both victims.

A careless driving charge carries a fine of $500 and court costs, as well as a license suspension, Manzi said, adding that this case showed no evidence to support a conviction for homicide by vehicle or more serious charges.

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