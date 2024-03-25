Local

Flames damage New Kensington house

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Flames damaged a house in New Kensington on Sunday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters were called to 4th Avenue at 3:43 p.m.

The top of the house appeared to be gutted.

Flames appeared to have burned out of a top-story window and damaged the siding of the house.

Investigators say there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

