Flames damage New Kensington house

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Flames damaged a house in New Kensington on Sunday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters were called to 4th Avenue at 3:43 p.m.

The top of the house appeared to be gutted.

Flames appeared to have burned out of a top-story window and damaged the siding of the house.

Investigators say there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group