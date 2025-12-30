Fire destroys Baldwin auto body shop

BALDWIN, Pa. — Part of Brownsville Road in Baldwin is closed while crews battle a fire at a business.

Allegheny County 911 confirms to Channel 11 that firefighters were called to the 5100 block of Brownsville Road around 12:30 p.m.

Video shared with Channel 11 showed an auto body shop fully engulfed in flames. Thick, white smoke was also filling the air.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

Another video from when the flames subsided shows the building was destroyed.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid Brownsville Road between Streets Run Road and Knoedler Road.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group