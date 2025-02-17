Flames engulf house in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames engulfed a home in Stowe Township on Sunday.
Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Island Avenue at 8:33 p.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
