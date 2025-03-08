Flames engulf transformer near high school in Beaver County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters battled a transformer fire just outside of a Beaver County school on Saturday.

Hopewell Township Fire Chief Jonathan R. Cochran said the department was called to the area of Hopewell High School on Longvue Avenue at 6:43 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found an electrical transformer in flames. It was around 100 feet away from the school.

Duquesne Light Company workers made sure the transformer was turned off and the flames were extinguished.

All activities that were scheduled to happen at the school were canceled for Saturday as work is done to restore full service to the building.

Firefighters said a small mineral oil spill originated from the transformer casing. The Operational and Environmental Crews from Duquesne Light are working to remove it.

The building was not damaged

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

