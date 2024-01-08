Local

Flames rip through top of South Fayette Township home

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames engulfed a home in South Fayette Township Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Thoms Run Road at around 1:15 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene could see large clouds of smoke billowing from the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

