Flames shoot out of window when fire breaks out at building near Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH — Crews were called to a fire in Bloomfield Tuesday morning right near Children’s Hospital.

The fire broke out around 3:41 a.m. at 4204 Penn Avenue.

The fire chief told Channel 11 that flames were shooting out of the third-floor window above Pittsburgh Eye Associates when firefighters got there.

They said they were able to put out the fire quickly and that no one was inside at the time.

Penn Avenue was closed at the time of the fire but has since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.

