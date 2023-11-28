Local

Flames shoot out of window when fire breaks out at building near Children’s Hospital

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Penn Avenue Fire The fire chief told Channel 11 that flames were shooting out of the third-floor window above the Pittsburgh Eye Associates in Bloomfield when firefighters arrived.

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Crews were called to a fire in Bloomfield Tuesday morning right near Children’s Hospital.

The fire broke out around 3:41 a.m. at 4204 Penn Avenue.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

The fire chief told Channel 11 that flames were shooting out of the third-floor window above Pittsburgh Eye Associates when firefighters got there.

They said they were able to put out the fire quickly and that no one was inside at the time.

Penn Avenue was closed at the time of the fire but has since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man found shot in Wilkinsburg home dies, police say
  • What’s behind unexpected charges on some PNC bank customer accounts
  • Did you recently update your iPhone? Police are warning about a new feature
  • VIDEO: State police searching for alleged driver of stolen car involved in hit-and-run in Butler County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read