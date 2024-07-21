Local

Flames tear through church in Fayette County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Flames have torn through a church in Fayette County.

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Flames have torn through a church in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Market Street in Brownsville at around 3:35 p.m.

Flames had almost fully engulfed a church.

The fire response was raised to two alarms.

The church is believed to be abandoned.

Investigators say no one was injured.

