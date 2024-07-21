Flames tear through church in Fayette County

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Flames have torn through a church in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Market Street in Brownsville at around 3:35 p.m.

Flames had almost fully engulfed a church.

The fire response was raised to two alarms.

The church is believed to be abandoned.

Investigators say no one was injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group