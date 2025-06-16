Flash floods kill 6, cause widespread damage in West Virginia

TRIDEPLHIA, W.Va. — State of emergency declared after deadly flash flooding in West Virginia.

Officials say the floods killed six people, including a three-year-old girl, and rescue teams are still searching for two missing people.

On Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Amy Hudak is in West Virginia taking a closer look at the damage, hearing from those who lost loved ones and learning what’s being done to help those impacted by the floods.

