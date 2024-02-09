Fleury Tribute Night, Penguins Game 48 vs. Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins need to get on a roll, and up next is a quick two-games-in-two-nights trip beginning Friday against the Minnesota Wild.

The Penguins (23-17-7) sit five points out of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. They can hope to recapture the formula that led to a 3-0 win Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets – a couple power-play goals, solid two-way play and good goaltending.

The Wild (22-23-5) also are five points out of a playoff spot in the West.

Game Time

The game starts a little after 8 p.m.

Penguins Preview

While they need to keep their eyes on the prize, the Penguins also could take a little time pregame to appreciate former long-time Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Minnesota is holding a special night for him to celebrate his reaching 1,000 career games – quite a feat for a goalie. He also recently moved into second place all-time in the NHL in wins.

This could be the final time the Penguins face Fleury, who has not committed to playing beyond this season.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group