Flight attendant accidentally deploys emergency slide while at Pittsburgh International Airport gate

PITTSBURGH — A flight attendant’s mistake delayed travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport for hours over the weekend.

Delta Airlines tells Channel 11 that on Saturday, a flight attendant working a flight from Salt Lake City to Pittsburgh accidentally deployed an emergency slide while the aircraft door was being opened at a Pittsburgh International Airport gate.

Travelers who were on the return flight from Pittsburgh to Salt Lake City had to be rebooked on other flights that same night or on Sunday morning.

Experts say repacking one of those evacuation slides can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

