Local

Florida residents describe frightening evacuations ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall

By WPXI.com News Staff

Traffic leaving Tampa ahead of Milton

By WPXI.com News Staff

TAMPA — Tropical Storm-force winds are lashing the western coast of Florida as Milton, a Category 4, hurricane, tracks just south of Tampa.

As Milton gets closer to Florida, severe weather is already being seen in the state — including several large tornados.

Tampa officials recently said the window to evacuate the area is closing, as Milton is hours away from landfall.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 4 p.m., reporter Jillian Hartmann speaks with a local woman who spent hours on the road to get to safety.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Elon Musk called Gov. Shapiro during Sunday’s Steelers game, wants to invest in Pittsburgh area
  • Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5M sold in Washington County
  • Hurricane Milton: Airports close, some gas pumps run dry (live updates)
  • VIDEO: Changes to Market Square no longer include plans to ban vehicle traffic
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read