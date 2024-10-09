Florida residents describe frightening evacuations ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall

TAMPA — Tropical Storm-force winds are lashing the western coast of Florida as Milton, a Category 4, hurricane, tracks just south of Tampa.

As Milton gets closer to Florida, severe weather is already being seen in the state — including several large tornados.

Tampa officials recently said the window to evacuate the area is closing, as Milton is hours away from landfall.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 4 p.m., reporter Jillian Hartmann speaks with a local woman who spent hours on the road to get to safety.

