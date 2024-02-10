Flower Show: Fleury, Wild Hold Off Penguins, 3-2

ST PAUL., MN — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins looked on as Minnesota honored their former teammate, Marc-Andre Fleury, with a pregame ceremony at Xcel Energy Center Friday night.

They spent at least some of the first two periods that followed as interested onlookers, too, which is part of the reason they departed St. Paul with a 3-2 defeat.

The energy and urgency that had been so evident during a 3-0 victory against Winnipeg Tuesday night seemed to be missing for part of those 40 minutes, as the Penguins’ modest two-game winning streak was snapped and their record dropped to 23-18-7.

The loss was the Penguins’ first in 11 games against the Wild; they had been 9-0-1 in the previous 10, including four victories in a row at Xcel Energy Center.

Fleury, playing in his first game since being injured Jan. 19, finished with 33 saves.

