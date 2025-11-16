Flyers promoting Ku Klux Klan distributed in Allegheny County communities; police investigating

People who live along Ninth Avenue in Brackenridge say they are disgusted after finding shocking flyers scattered across their neighborhood.

Morgan Huey told Channel 11 she came home Saturday morning to find dozens of flyers that referenced the Ku Klux Klan.

“It just shook me,” she said.

One flyer read “reparation for whites,” and another said, “the Klan is awake.”

“I was crying. I was panicking. I just could not believe that this was happening on my street in this day and age,” Huey said.

She turned over more than two dozen flyers to authorities.

Tarentum police posted on social media that the department is aware of what they called “hateful flyers” that were distributed sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

One neighbor believes whoever did this crossed a line.

“Even though what they did is legal in the eyes of the law and the First Amendment, it does not make it okay,” said Angelea Matthews, who lives in Brackenridge.

The flyers listed the name of a group with a PO box near Cincinnati.

Channel 11 is not naming the group.

However, according to NBC affiliate WLWT, police in Cincinnati cited the leader of the same group for littering after similar flyers were left in a neighborhood in February.

“We have no room in our little community for that type of hate,” another neighbor said.

One parent who also found the flyers said the situation forced a difficult conversation at home.

“It is a conversation nobody wants to have with their children,” she said. “I do not want them to be intimidated or threatened or feel unsafe in their own community.”

Tarentum police are asking residents to check any surveillance or doorbell camera footage and contact the department with information regarding who distributed the flyers.

