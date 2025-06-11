F.N.B. opens Strip District branch in former McDonald’s site after years of delays

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s biggest banks has opened three local branches so far this year, and two — including the latest — were in former fast food restaurant sites.

F.N.B. Corp. confirmed that its Strip District branch is operating in the Strip District at 1636 Penn Ave., a location that previously housed a McDonald’s. It has been in the works for almost four and a half years.

F.N.B. first applied with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to add the Strip District branch in December 2020. It aimed for an early 2022 debut, but in April of that year, F.N.B. withdrew its application with the OCC in order to work through design changes that were required by the City of Pittsburgh. F.N.B. did not say what the city wanted or why the process took so long. The OCC did not disclose a filing by F.N.B. for the Strip District branch until fall 2023, and the regulator approved it just before the year ended. F.N.B. at that time said the branch was expected to open in 2025.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group