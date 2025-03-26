F.N.B. reveals opening date of branch at former Burger King

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — One of Pittsburgh’s biggest banks is opening a new branch next week 11 miles north of the city that will replace two other locations. The site previously was home to a Burger King restaurant.

F.N.B. said that its First National Bank of Pennsylvania branch at 4885 State Hwy. 8, Allison Park, is scheduled to open on March 31. It will replace the branch at 4960 Route 8, Hampton Township.

But there’s more to come. On June 23, the branch at 600 Walmart Dr. in Gibsonia will close and its customers will be served by the Allison Park location, which is called the Hampton branch. The Gibsonia closure was revealed by a filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; the receiving branch was confirmed by F.N.B. on Monday.

For several years, a Burger King fast food restaurant was located at 4885 State Hwy. 8. F.N.B.’s selection of it as a branch location had turned up in a regulatory filing last fall.

