Food pantry in Washington County in desperate need of donations

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The shelves of the Community Circle Food Pantry in Washington are barely stocked.

“We got our truck last Wednesday. Last Thursday, we had 151 families. It took us down to nothing,” said Director Melanie Wolfe.

Volunteers took to Facebook with a plea for anyone who can donate to please do so. This is only the second time they have had to ask for extra help and they say they will not be able to feed local families in the coming days without extra help.

Volunteers said it has been hard giving out less food. They went from two boxes, to one box, to half a box.

“I ran out of food one time, and that was when we were with the Washington Food Bank and that was during Covid. That is expected. This is not expected. We should have full shelves at all times,” Wolfe said.

They worry that people cannot find their new, unmarked building to drop off donations. It is off of West Cherry Avenue Alley, near the Citizens Library.

Volunteers are hopeful for donations, while also certain that even more families will be reaching out for help.

