Force used in arrest caught on camera was justified, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH — Friday, Pittsburgh Police announced the forceful arrest of Jashon Martin, which was caught on video last week, was justified.

This announcement came following the completion of Pittsburgh Police’s preliminary investigation.

However, not everyone is satisfied with the result of that investigation.

“When we saw the videos, in our opinion, we saw an exorbitant use of force and it is unacceptable,” said Tim Stevens, the Chairman and CEO of B-PEP, the Black Political Empowerment Project.

Martin’s arrest came along Smithfield Street in Downtown Pittsburgh, near Strawberry Way. Police allege Martin was dealing crack cocaine.

“This has nothing to do with what Mr. Martin is being charged with criminally. This has everything to do with how he was apprehended and detained,” said Daylon Davis, the President of NAACP Pittsburgh.

The NAACP, B-PEP, and the Alliance for Police Accountability gathered Friday night at the City-County Building to express their displeasure with Pittsburgh Police announcing the use of force to take Martin into custody was justified.

They were joined by Martin’s mother, who did not speak publicly.

“That justified bullcrap is just that, bullcrap. There was nothing justified about that,” said Brandi Fisher, the President and CEO of the Alliance for Police Accountability.

In a media briefing earlier in the day, Chief Larry Scirotto called the officer’s actions reasonable, within policy, and legal.

“We have determined based on the totality of the circumstances, based on what the officers knew at the time of engagement, that we were dealing with a potentially armed subject, his level of resistance was high, he was given approximately 54 commands to surrender and that use of force was deployed to effect the arrest,” Scirotto said.

At that briefing, Mayor Ed Gainey also announced plans to form a new advisory board called the Sentinel Review Task Force, made up of community leaders from different backgrounds.

It will take a closer look at use of force incidents like this one.

“The committee will be responsible for doing an independent review of the past use of force incidents such as Jim Rogers, the current incidents, and future events,” Gainey said.

A timeline for the formation of that task force and details about who will serve on it have not yet been announced.

