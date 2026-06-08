Foreclosure filings nearly double across Pittsburgh metro

PITTSBURGH — Residential foreclosures increased nationally 18% in April compared to a year ago, and they are up even more in the Pittsburgh region.

That’s according to recent data from property analytics firm ATTOM, whose latest U.S. Foreclosure Market Report revealed one in every 3,388 housing units saw a foreclosure filing in April. The data includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions.

Among 10 counties in the greater Pittsburgh metro, Allegheny had the highest rate of foreclosures in April, with one in 1,885 homes affected. That amounts to about 0.5% of all housing units.

Looking at Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties, there were a total of 438 new foreclosure filings in April, up 68% from the 261 in March and up 94% from the 226 in April 2025.

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