Former Arnold police chief accused of stealing money during state investigation

ARNOLD, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against the former Arnold police chief following a joint investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and state police.

In August, AG agents and state police conducted a professional integrity test and placed almost $300 and fake OxyContin pills in a car “abandoned” at a local in Arnold. The vehicle then was reported to police and former chief Joshua Stanga, 41, responded.

During the operation, Stanga was allegedly seen taking the money and pills inside the car. According to a release, he reported the abandoned vehicle to state police but said he only recovered the pills and $35 cash, omitting the full amount.

“This defendant is charged with offenses that betray the trust of the community which he was sworn to serve and the many officers who perform their duties every day with bravery and integrity,” Attorney General Henry said. “As we do in every investigation, we followed the facts. Here, those facts lead to the defendant being charged, regardless of rank or position.”

Stanga is charged with misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, misapplication of entrusted property, obstructing administration of law, unsworn falsification to law enforcement, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Stanga has been on administrative leave from the Arnold Police Department since mid-August.

After being arraigned, he was released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

