Man wanted for stabbing at Pittsburgh car wash taken into custody

A man wanted for a stabbing at a Pittsburgh car wash was taken into custody on Friday.

Joseph Brandt, 46, was charged with aggravated assault earlier this week.

The stabbing happened at Becks Run Car Wash on the 700 block of Bajo Street Wednesday evening at around 8:30 p.m

According to the criminal complaint, Joseph Brandt got into a fight with another man. When the other man tried to leave, Brandt allegedly grabbed a large knife from his truck and stabbed the man in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said Brandt then entered his vehicle and drove away.

On Friday, detectives from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office learned that Brandt was at a home along 10th Avenue in Stowe Township. After making several announcements, detectives made contact with Brandt, who they said initially refused to come out.

After several minutes of talking, Brandt eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

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