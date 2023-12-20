Former Brashear student who was beaten, stomped by classmate suing Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH — A former Brashear High School student who was beaten and stomped by a classmate is suing Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Ny’Hier Williams was a junior in January 2022 when another student slammed him to the ground in a school hallway and stomped on his head while he was unconscious.

>> Brutal fight at Brashear High School leaves 17-year-old student motionless, now hospitalized

According to the lawsuit, school officials knew of at least three other attacks but failed to protect him.

In the lawsuit, Williams said that violated his civil rights.

In March 2022, Quincey Garland was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. It’s unclear if prosecutors followed through with the charges.

According to the lawsuit, incidents between Williams and Garland were documented as far back as September 2021.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Public Schools for a comment, but we have not heard back.

