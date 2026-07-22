Former Congressman Tim Murphy’s funeral services announced

Funeral services have been arranged for former Congressman Tim Murphy, who died of an apparent heart attack over the weekend.

Murphy represented the Pittsburgh area in Congress for 15 years, and was a state senator before that.

A viewing is scheduled for 2-8 p.m. on Friday at Beinhauer Funeral Home in McMurray.

Then, a Mass of Remembrance will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, located at 126 Fort Couch Road. Mourners are asked to meet at the church.

Instead of sending flowers, the public is asked to consider donating to the Band of Parents in support of pediatric cancer research, specifically Neuroblastoma.

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