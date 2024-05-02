Former Greensburg police officer pleads guilty for role in distributing drugs

A former Greensburg police officer pleaded guilty in federal court to engaging in a drug conspiracy.

Regina McAtee, 51, of New Kensington, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

As part of her guilty plea, McAtee admitted that she conspired to distribute methamphetamine, in the form of fake Adderall pills, with former Greensburg Chief of Police Shawn Denning and other drug suppliers. McAtee admitted that she and Denning would order the pills from online suppliers and that McAtee would pay for the pills, which were delivered to McAtee’s residence.

McAtee sold some of the pills back to Denning, who would then distribute the drugs to others, according to court documents.

Denning pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge on April 16.

“As a sworn police officer, Regina McAtee’s job was to stop drug dealing,” U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan said in a news release. “Instead, she worked with her boss at the time, Shawn Denning, to push more methamphetamine out into the community. Our office and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively pursue and prosecute drug dealing, regardless of whether it’s being committed by citizens on the street or those who wear a badge.”

Sentencing is scheduled for August 22, 2024. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, or both.

