Former owner of facility for intellectually disabled adults pleads guilty to health care fraud

PITTSBURGH — The former owner of a Pittsburgh area health care facility for intellectually disabled adults pleaded guilty to committing health care fraud.

Kelley Oliver-Hollis, 61, of East Hills, was charged with health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and money laundering.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh health care facility owner charged in connection to alleged $2M Medicaid scheme

The Department of Justice said Oliver-Hollis kept the home (SerenityCare LLC), located in Penn Hills, understaffed and regularly filed for Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) benefits while falsely representing a proper level of staffing.

Police said the home fell into a state of disrepair, leading to multiple citations for unsanitary and unsafe living conditions for the residents.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10. She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group