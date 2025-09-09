Local

Former owner of facility for intellectually disabled adults pleads guilty to health care fraud

By WPXI.com News Staff
Former owner of facility for intellectually disabled adults pleads guilty to health care fraud The former owner of a Pittsburgh area health care facility for intellectually disabled adults pleaded guilty to committing health care fraud. (olegkruglyak3 - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The former owner of a Pittsburgh area health care facility for intellectually disabled adults pleaded guilty to committing health care fraud.

Kelley Oliver-Hollis, 61, of East Hills, was charged with health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and money laundering.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh health care facility owner charged in connection to alleged $2M Medicaid scheme

The Department of Justice said Oliver-Hollis kept the home (SerenityCare LLC), located in Penn Hills, understaffed and regularly filed for Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) benefits while falsely representing a proper level of staffing.

Police said the home fell into a state of disrepair, leading to multiple citations for unsanitary and unsafe living conditions for the residents.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10. She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read