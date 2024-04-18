Pittsburgh health care facility owner charged in connection to alleged $2M Medicaid scheme

PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Pittsburgh health care facility is facing charges of health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and money laundering.

The Department of Justice said Kelley Oliver-Hollis, 59, engaged in the scheme for nearly seven years, from December 2016 to July 2023.

Oliver-Hollis, the owner of SerenityCare LLC, allegedly plotted to overbill Pennsylvania Medicaid regarding services the company provided to residents with intellectual disabilities.

The indictment said that Oliver-Hollis did not adequately train train direct care workers in the proper care of residents, failed to keep adequate records and allowed the residents’ homes to fall into a state of disrepair.

Oliver-Hollis also submitted false and fraudulent claims regarding the care and staffing provided to residents, which caused an overpayment of Medicaid benefits in excess of $2 million dollars, the Department of Justice said.

Oliver-Hollis faces a total maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the health care fraud charged, up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the false statements relating to health care matters charge and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 on the money laundering charge.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group