Former Penguins assistant diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Tony Granato FILE - Tony Granato, United States Olympic men's hockey coach, speaks during a news conference in Plymouth, Mich., on Aug. 4, 2017. The former NHL player and coach said on social media Sunday night, Dec. 10, 2023, that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is taking a leave of absence from TV work for NBC Sports Chicago and the NHL Network. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya/AP)

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The hockey world is sending their well wishes to former Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Tony Granato after he announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

In 2016, Granato stepped away from his assistant coach role with the Detroit Red Wings to become the head coach of his alma mater, the Wisconsin Badgers. He’s currently working as a TV analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I debated how to share this news, but I will be taking a temporary leave of absence from NBC Sports Chicago and Blackhawks broadcasts, as well as (the) NHL Network,” Granato announced on X.

“I was recently diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and will begin treatment this week.”

Granato joined the Penguins staff with coach Dan Bylsma on Aug. 5, 2009. He oversaw the defensemen and the penalty killing until the staff was fired (or not retained) in June 2014.

